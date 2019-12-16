Watch: Die Hard 'on ice' video for Now TV campaign

The new video for the 30 year-old movie - which often divides audiences as to whether it's a Christmas film - juxtaposes Die Hard's adrenaline-fuelled macho aesthetic with a balletic ice-skating performance.

The video features Hollywood stunt artists Tom Boney as hero John McClane; four-time British national silver medallist figure skater Thomas Paulson as villain Hans Gruber; and three-time British National Figure Skating champion John Hamer as Gruber’s henchman.

Marina Storti, MD at NOW TV, which is streaming the film, said: "Die Hard is arguably the greatest action movie of all time - an iconic and festive blend of action, intelligence, drama and comedy – and we’re sure our ‘on ice’ recreation will be loved by Die Hard enthusiasts and Now TV fans alike."

PR agency Fever is behind the campaign, with Scorch Films brought in for the video.



