Watch: Mc&T and Dog's Trust partner to tweet a man's best friend

Mc&T has launched the Treat-O-Matic in partnership with Dogs Trust, a device that allows Twitter users to tweet the agency’s newest four-legged member Ralph (@McTRalph).

Each tweet provides a tasty snack for man’s best friend, while the agency will donate £1 to Dog’s Trust.

All money donated will go towards the more than 16,000 dogs the charity rehomes and rescues each year.

Ralph will also tweet you back, directing you to his live Instagram feed, so you can watch the treats being dispensed throughout the day.

Paul McEntee, CEO and founder of Mc&T, said the agency wanted to use "the most wonderful time of year" to make Ralph feel at home.

"We believe the best work is purposeful and by teaming up with The Dog’s Trust for this activation, we are working with a really worthy cause, whilst making creative content, made by makers," he added.