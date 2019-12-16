Adobe launches Christmas campaign with a sustainability message

The US brand is asking consumers to create an e-card or meme that marries a festive message to the climate change movement.

With every design posted under #Cards4change during the campaign, Adobe will donate the typical cost (£3.50) of a Christmas card to The Climate Group, which works with organisations and governments worldwide to shift global policies on climate change.

According to research by The Climate Group, people buy over 900m holiday cards in the UK every year. With one tree creating 3,000 cards, the UK will be using 300,000 trees to create cards this Christmas.

The PR and campaign is being delivered by Golin.

Executive creative director Alex Wood said: "Inspired by the witty and creative placards seen in the climate movement we developed #cards4change, asking people to create and send online festive 'pla-cards', instead of paper cards - keeping the climate conversation going and making the festive season a little less wasteful.

"Everyone’s seen a million variations of a snowman with a carrot for a nose – so why not send a more important message this year?"