Harvard launches consumer technology offshoot

The Chime-owned agency, which was named Mid-sized Consultancy of the Year at this year's PRWeek Awards, said Eat the Fox will provide full creative, PR and digital capabilities.

The division effectively replaces Harvard's six-strong consumer team, which moves across to it. It will also have access to Harvard's planning and creative teams as necessary.

Eat the Fox is targeting clients "at the intersection of tech and lifestyle areas" such as music, health and fitness, and entertainment. Led by Harvard stalwart Alix Vonk, it will start with eight clients, including global consumer audio brand Sennheiser, car-share start-up Hiyacar, and high-end hi-fi firm Linn.

Vonk, who has run Harvard's consumer team for the past six years, will take the reins in the New Year, reporting to Harvard MD Ellie Thompson.

Louie St Claire, chief executive of Harvard, said: "This has been a long time in the making for us, and the time is right to launch Eat the Fox now. It will unleash the team's potential and capabilities in their specialist area, as well as adding strong consumer credentials to the Harvard proposition.

"London is full of brilliant consumer talent. We can't wait to get stuck in with a fresh, specialised offering and make our mark."

Vonk said: "We have a brilliant team, great founding clients and the backing of the best tech agency out there in Harvard, as well as the UK's largest independent group in Chime. We think that's a very powerful combination."

Harvard said the name Eat the Fox comes from the fact that hedgehogs have one key power: repelling their biggest predators, foxes.

The agency said: "We think consumer tech brands need to take the same approach, harnessing their greatest strength to win in an increasingly crowded and competitive marketplace. In consumer tech it's not good enough to merely repel the fox, you need to Eat the Fox, with big, bold and brave communications."

Revenue at Harvard grew 19 per cent to £6.4m in 2018, a year it described as game-changing as it became the UK's fastest-growing tech PR shop. Headcount was 70 at the start of the year.



