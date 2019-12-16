Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

The Hallmark Channel reverses course. After facing backlash for pulling four Zola commercials featuring a same-sex couple kissing during their marriage ceremony, Hallmark has apologized and will be reinstating the ads. Hallmark CEO Mike Perry said in a statement that the company has always has been committed to diversity and inclusion and will be working with GLAAD to better represent the LGBTQ community across its portfolio of brands. The Hallmark Channel will also be reaching out to Zola to reestablish its partnership and reinstate the commercials, Perry said.

Was Greta Thunberg’s train picture a PR stunt? The teen environmental activist, who was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year last week, tweeted about riding on overcrowded trains through Germany and shared a photo of herself sitting on the train floor. But the German railway company Deutsche Bahn tweeted in response that it "would have been nice" if she had "reported how friendly and competently you were taken care of by our team in your seat in first class." Thunberg followed this up with a tweet explaining that she had to sit on the floor of two different trains after her initial train was taken out of service .

Well, that’s one way to do a product placement. During WWE's TLC pay-per-view on Sunday night, four fans got the chance to sit at ringside, eating buckets of KFC's fried chicken at a heavily branded table. That is, until wrestler Luke Gallows was slammed through the table. KFC retweeted the a WWE video of the incident, adding, "No coleslaw was harmed during the filming of this table-smashing event."

What’s next for Boeing 737 Max planes? The aerospace company is considering whether to halt or cut production of the airplanes, after the Federal Aviation Administration said it would not approve the plane’s return to service before 2020. Boeing could make an announcement on production plans as soon as late Monday.

Here’s what to expect on impeachment this week. Early Monday, the House Judiciary Committee released its full report on the impeachment case against President Donald Trump. The report highlights the reasons behind the two articles of impeachment against Trump — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The House has yet to set a specific date for the full impeachment vote, but two Democratic leadership aides said Wednesday could be the day, according to CNN.