Beaches, culture, reggae and... an intriguing PR brief

Jamaica’s diversely picturesque landscape opens with crystalline waters lapping onto soft sandy beaches, then rises past rich red soil and lush banana groves into sheer mountains and down into lazy rivers and rushing waterfalls.

Jamaica may be a dot in the Caribbean Sea, but its people, culture and experiences are outsized, making a significant impact on the world and on all who visit it. The pulsating rhythm of Jamaica and its musical influence reaches far beyond its shores and is just one of the ways it is connected to people everywhere. From bass-heavy beats pumping out of Kingston’s nightclubs to harmonious choirs singing in the island’s many churches – music is part of the island’s soul.

Jamaica’s melting pot of cultures serves up exquisite and diverse flavours from gourmet seafood in award-winning restaurants, to memorable street-side jerk chicken with lingering spices, to an astounding array of fresh tropical fruits, complemented by the finest rum and coffee in the world.

Negril, Ocho Rios and Montego Bay are the island’s main coastal resort areas, with idyllic beaches, lively night spots, renowned restaurants and world-class golf courses. And then there’s the busy capital of Kingston, part thriving business district, part gastronomy and entertainment hub, and home to the island’s vibrant music scene. Even in a region crammed with glittering islands, Jamaica is the jewel of the Caribbean that shines the brightest.

Here’s your JTB brief

The Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) is reviewing the assignment of its public relations and corporate communications business worldwide and is inviting expressions of interest from suitably qualified PR firms with demonstrated capabilities in strategic media relations and a proven record of success in developing and implementing fully-integrated, dynamic PR plans with government entities in the travel and tourism industry, to be considered for review.

The JTB directs the marketing of brand Jamaica – one of the world’s leading destinations, through all applicable channels including above the line mainstream media and new media channels. As such, we are seeking an innovative, tech and social media savvy, PR agency that will:

Strategically and prominently position Destination Jamaica and set it apart as the premier warm weather destination; elevate the profile of the destination in travel markets worldwide, and enhance the country’s reputation to attract customers, visitors and residents; and encourage investment from business and other levels of industry and commerce.

Create impactful, compelling creative and effective communications programs to highly targeted travel audiences that will attract, engage and drive results and accelerate visibility in the markets for maximum impact to support the JTB’s business objectives.

Have the ability for smart thinking and to produce big ideas that will help jolt the required perception of the destination globally, while leveraging social/digital platforms and technology, including artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to identify new opportunities to expand mind share, and share of wallet for brand Jamaica.

The JTB is interested in securing a committed and reliable partner that will fulfil the above objectives and align with the core business of attracting more visitors to drive economic benefits for the destination.

How to submit your expression of interest

Firms interested in being considered for this assignment are invited to submit an agency profile which meets the minimum eligibility criteria and provides the relevant information as outlined below:

Demonstrable record of minimum five years’ experience in tourism, destination marketing and communications and related activities, including leisure, MICE, group and travel trade related industry and understanding of Jamaica’s competitive tourism industry as a prerequisite for consideration.

Agency principal should possess no less than ten (10) years’ experience as an agency lead

Agency profile should outline background, size, client list and geographic coverage which MUST include operating offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Germany and a South American territory.

Within the last five years, have executed work for a single tourism client within a one-year period for a value no less than US$1.5 million, including cost of creative, production and agency commission, providing a brief outline of work done.

A proven track record of communication campaigns with multiple segment audiences in the travel industry using traditional as well as digital and social media to reach campaign targets, evidenced with brief case histories of successful previous or current work in the tourism category, showing capabilities in research and analysis and media buying.

Demonstrated capabilities in strategic media relations with a proven, results-oriented approach and proven methodology for measurement/ROI of communications.

A dedicated, creative, digital, content and media team and facilities to plan and execute all types of media communications. Key principals and personnel profiles should be included, demonstrating creativity, competence and experience in strategic journalism, creative writing, digital and social media, media buying and placement, crisis management and design, development and implementation, monitoring and reporting of communication programmes.

Proposal submissions should be no longer than 10 pages. The credentials presentation is the initial step in the review process. The information requested is a pre-requisite for qualification, after which the JTB will issue a formal Request for Proposal to the short-listed firms. Expressions of Interest should be received at the JTB headquarters in Kingston by 15:00 (local time) on 20th January, 2020 and should be submitted in electronic format to: Public Relations Firm 2020, The Jamaica Tourist Board, 64 Knutsford Boulevard, Kingston 5, Jamaica, W.I. Email: prfirm.review2020@visitjamaica.com