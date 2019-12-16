In brief: wins for 89up, Taste, Tuva, KC and Stone Junction, plus Media Zoo MD award

KC Communications continues expansion with trio of client wins

Huddersfield marketing and PR agency KC Communications (above) has added three new clients in the digital health, education and retail sectors. Coppice Valley Primary School in Yorkshire, Humber Academic Health Science Network, and blanket brand Snoozzzy, have appointed the agency.

Media Zoo co-founder with national business award

Media Zoo co-founder and MD Rachel Pendered has won a top female entrepreneur award. She was named as the Hera category female entrepreneur of the year at the NatWest Everywoman Business Awards. The Hera award, which goes to the most inspirational woman running a business for ten years or more. Pendered co-founded Media Zoo in 2003 and has helped it grow to a £10m-plus turnover business.

89up expands team following several new wins

London-based agency 89up has secured new business with Bite Back 2030, Mootral, Salad Money, the United Kingdom Antarctic Heritage Trust, and Future Arts Centres. The team has also expanded from 21 to 28. The firm also has an office in Spain, and a network of freelancers globally.

Eco-Age to handle global fashion prize

Sustainability consultancy and PR agency Eco-Age has been appointed to handle The International Woolmark Prize 2020 global PR campaign. The Prize celebrates emerging fashion talents from around the globe who showcase the versatility of merino wool. Eco-Age’s London office will oversee all communications of the event, in a move which sees sustainability being put at the forefront of its communications strategy for the first time.

Fourtold hires ex-BBC and Bupa executive

Fourtold has appointed senior communications adviser Christina Fee as a director in its UK team, focused on its internal comms and employee engagement offer. Fee previously worked with the BBC, Bupa, and easyJet. She will work with managing director Adam Powell to develop the UK client base to build on the agency’s international work.

Garlic brand appoints Taste for consumer brief

Food and drink PR and communications agency Taste has been appointed by The Original Black Garlic to communicate the news of its recent rebrand and to recruit new consumers to the product. The brand produces black garlic in the UK supplying to supermarkets, restaurants and shops. The agency will aim to engage consumers through storytelling and collaborations with bars and eateries.

TFC appoints Stone Junction as its PR agency

Technical PR agency Stone Junction has been appointed by European engineering fastener supply company TFC. The brand will work with Stone Junction to develop its presence across core media sectors including design engineering, oil and gas and automotive. Alan Scrafton, group marketing manager at TFC, said the agency "seemed like a natural choice".

Tech PR agency Tuva Partners to help refresh brand

Over-C, a facilities management software company, has appointed tech PR agency Tuva Partners as a retained client, starting with a global brand positioning refresh. The win adds to a portfolio of data clients that includes database firm InfluxData and data literacy consultancy Carruthers & Jackson. Riona Hegarty, chief marketing officer at Over-C, said the time was right to take their message to the world.