Watch: British Airways staff break into festive song for Christmas campaign

The surprise performance of Deck the Halls – reworked as Deck the Arrivals Halls – was kicked off by cabin-crew member Pippa Roblin, who stunned passengers as they collected their luggage in Terminal 5.

The 15-strong choir included cabin crew, an engineer, pilot and head-office staff. Richard Beadle, musical director of West End musical Hamilton, trained the singers and rewrote the carol as part of the campaign from PR agency W.

Beadle said: "I was amazed by the dedication and talent from the British Airways choir. They really put their all into creating an amazing performance for their customers.

"Some of [them] swapped their day jobs of flying a plane or servicing an aircraft to performing in this choir… without breaking a sweat. If any of them fancy a career change, they definitely have a place on my stage!"





