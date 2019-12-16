GCI Health opens Hong Kong office

GCI Health, a WPP healthcare comms agency, has opened a new office in Hong Kong, its second in Asia-Pacific after Singapore. The new office will officially open on January 2, 2020 and will be led by director and market leader Yvonne Yeung.

Yeung joins from The Hong Kong Council of Social Service where she was the PR lead for various wide-scale healthy ageing and gerontechnology initiatives. Prior to this role, she was business director for Mind Resource Ogilvy, post Ogilvy’s acquisition of the health specialist comms firm she co-founded.

"Following a hugely successful year in Singapore, our flagship Asia Pacific hub office, our opening in Hong Kong and the appointment of Yvonne marks the start of a planned footprint expansion across the region, evolving our capacity to deliver regionally as well as locally in key markets," said Singapore-based regional managing director Rikki Jones.

Separately, GCI Health has hired Dan Blomfield as managing director. He will oversee Singapore-based operations and complement the existing health comms business with a broader medical and healthcare professional focus.

Blomfield was most recently managing director for Ogilvy Health Singapore and has close to 15 years of medical comms agency experience via agency roles in Singapore and the UK. Prior to joining Ogilvy Health, he was client services director for MIMS.

