BCW merges with Ogilvy and H+K in Japan

Burson Cohn & Wolfe (BCW) has announced that it will combine operations with Ogilvy Public Relations & Influence (PR&I) and Hill & Knowlton (H+K) Strategies in Japan.

The merged business will operate under the BCW brand and be led by Tsuyoshi Takemura, managing director and market leader for BCW Japan.

According to a statement, the decision to integrate was because of "clear synergies between the agencies, particularly the complementary skill sets of the local teams across corporate, issues management, consumer, technology, healthcare and digital". However, Ogilvy PR&I and H+K will maintain separate legal entities and secure structures where potential conflicts exist.

All staff will co-locate in the same office in Q2 2020 but the merger is effective January 1, 2020. Meanwhile, Takemura will report to Matt Stafford, BCW Asia-Pacific president.

Separately, BCW also announced the appointment of Hongdi You as digital director for Japan, who is responsible for enhancing the agency’s digital and social capabilities and bridging those of the combined team. You joins from Bytedance K.K., where she worked as marketing manager, overseeing TikTok Japan’s brand expansion strategy in the market.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE Asia PR & comms bulletin to receive dedicated news, features and comment from the region straight to your inbox. Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the Asia bulletin, email Surekha.Ragavan@haymarket.asia