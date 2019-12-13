Just briefly: Account wins and people moves

People moves

FORT WORTH

Master Plan Communications has promoted Kirsten Woodard to account director.

LOS ANGELES

Canada-based artificial intelligence market research company Advanced Symbolics has hired The Pollack PR Marketing Group to raise awareness in the U.S.

MIAMI

Starboard Cruise Services has hired Lisa Kauffman as SVP and CMO. Prior to Starboard, Kauffman was EVP and CMO at Perry Ellis International.

NEW YORK

Economic development and tourism marketing agency Development Counsellors International has promoted Katherine Saunders to SVP.

Mower has named Doug Kamp chief creative officer. He had been head of creative at Gyro.

Marketing and ad shop Epic Marketing Consultants Corporation, has hired author Peter Shankman as Futurist in Residence. Shankman founded the service Help a Reporter Out, or HARO, that was acquired by Cision in 2010.

North 6th Agency has promoted John Hannaway to chief of staff. Hannaway was previously EVP of operations.

WASHINGTON, DC

American Wind Energy Association has hired Stacey Kerans as senior director of communications. Prior to the association, according to LinkedIn, Kerans was an independent consultant.

Account wins

ATLANTA

Babbit Bodner has won two new hospitality clients: The Hub, a family-friendly food hall and music venue; and Tailgate Guys, a service that provides turnkey tailgates at stadiums.

JACKSONVILLE

The Dalton Agency is now AOR for Blackline Safety Corp., a Calgary-based gas detection and connected safety company.

NEW YORK

Rubenstein Public Relations has been named AOR by B-Seed, a venture capital fund focused on early-stage tech companies in fintech, healthcare, blockchain, aviation, consumer products and other industries.

In other news…

NEW YORK

PR agency Nowa Empower, based in Gothenburg, Sweden, has joined the New York headquartered PR World Alliance.