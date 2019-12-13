CVS Health comms head Kathryn Metcalfe exits for Bristol-Myers Squibb

NEW YORK: Kathryn Metcalfe is leaving her role as CVS Health’s comms head to join Bristol-Myers Squibb as EVP of corporate affairs.

Metcalfe starts her new job on January 6, the biopharma company said in a statement. She will report to Giovanni Caforio, chairman and CEO of Bristol-Myers Squibb, and will be part of the leadership team, a statement said. She will oversee comms across stakeholder groups, including internal and external comms, global advocacy, state and federal government affairs and global policy.

Bristol-Myers Squibb is splitting the corporate affairs and IR duties formerly overseen by John Elicker, who is retiring as EVP of corporate affairs and IR on March 31. Elicker has served at the company since 2000.

Tim Power, the current lead of IR, will serve as VP and head of IR upon Elicker’s retirement. He’s been with the company for 14 years. After Elicker retires, Power will report to EVP and CFO David Elkins, a statement said.

Bristol-Myers Squibb couldn’t be reached for comment.

At CVS Health, Metcalfe served as chief comms officer for a year. She was named to the position after CVS acquired Aetna for $70 billion. There, she was responsible for all comms activities and helped merge CVS’ team with Aetna’s. She was formerly chief comms officer at the insurer.

A CVS spokesperson said in an email that the company has an active search underway for Metcalfe’s replacement that will include both internal and external candidates.

"We wish [Metcalfe] the best as she takes a role closer to home," the spokesperson said.

Before Aetna, Metcalfe was chief comms officer at Deloitte. She served in a number of roles at Pfizer, as VP at Novartis and CEO of Cohn & Wolfe New York.

Earlier this year, Metcalfe was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme and she was a PRWeek Power List 2019 honoree.