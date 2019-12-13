Ugly, but smart: Which brand wins the Christmas sweater game?

Four brands are making quite the fashion statement.

Is Popeyes the best -- or ugliest -- holiday sweater?
Who doesn’t love an ugly Christmas sweater? Four brands took the holiday fashion fad one step further this year, creating statement pieces that go beyond just hideous looks.

Popeyes’ Christmas sweater is a nod to its insanely popular chicken sandwich.

Red Lobster’s sweater has insulated pockets for its highly coveted Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

Brita is standing up for the environment with sweaters made out of recycled plastic.

And the Double Stuf Oreo sweater is made for two.

Pick your favorite!

