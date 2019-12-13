Ugly, but smart: Which brand wins the Christmas sweater game?

Who doesn’t love an ugly Christmas sweater? Four brands took the holiday fashion fad one step further this year, creating statement pieces that go beyond just hideous looks.

Popeyes’ Christmas sweater is a nod to its insanely popular chicken sandwich.

Red Lobster’s sweater has insulated pockets for its highly coveted Cheddar Bay Biscuits.

red lobster just came out with an "ugly" sweater that has a built-in pocket for their cheddar biscuits and i need one asap pic.twitter.com/u6XXRgDcMl — Travis (@travislylesnews) November 26, 2019

Brita is standing up for the environment with sweaters made out of recycled plastic.

Brita has revealed ugly Christmas sweaters made from recycled bottles https://t.co/dKGlfUSQSM — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 4, 2019

And the Double Stuf Oreo sweater is made for two.

This Double Stuf Oreo Sweater Is Made For 2, So Get Ready to Snack and Snuggle https://t.co/DU64qeD4HD via @POPSUGARFood — Shinesty (@Shinesty) November 18, 2019

Pick your favorite!