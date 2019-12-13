Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee is departing. He joined Porter in 2000 as MD and rose to CEO in 2016 after Karen van Bergen was hired to lead Omnicom PR Group. His exit follows news earlier this week that van Bergen is leaving her role to become dean of Omnicom University.

Taylor Swift called out Scooter Braun during her Billboard Woman of the Decade acceptance speech. Referring to the recent purchase of her back catalog by former Big Machine label head Scott Borchetta and his new partner Braun, Swift said, "[Braun] never contacted me or my team to discuss it prior to the sale." She added that it should have been possible for her to buy her catalog before they did. The singer also called out the institutionalized sexism she’s witnessed in the industry over the last decade.

Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a social media guru. The head of digital engagement will develop content and help the monarch stay connected with her millions of followers. "It’s knowing your content will be viewed by millions," the job posting said. "It’s about never standing still and finding new ways to maintain the queen’s presence in the public eye and on the world stage. This is what makes working for the royal household exceptional."



Big hire. Dini von Mueffling Communications has hired Nicole Wool as VP, the No. 2 role at the agency. Wool, who most recently worked at Rogers & Cowan/PMK, is reporting to CEO Dini von Mueffling. Von Mueffling told PRWeek what the hire means for the firm.

In other people move news: Citadel has hired Tripp Kyle as chief corporate affairs and communications officer. Kyle is set to replace Julie Andreeff Jensen, who’s leaving the hedge fund to return to Washington, DC, at the end of the year. PRWeek has all the details.