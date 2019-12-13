BCW appoints new CCO of Europe and Africa

Cecil had been the chairman of BCW’s European public affairs practice.

In his new role, he will work closely with BCW E&A market leaders and senior colleagues across the global business, combining new duties with his ongoing client leadership role across several of the agency's multi-market clients.

Based in Brussels, he will report to BCW E&A president Scott Wilson. Cecil had previously led European Government Relations at Amazon for six years, and headed up European Government Relations at Yahoo for four.

"This is a richly deserved promotion for Andrew, which reflects his relentless client focus and track record in stewarding and growing a number of our largest and most successful client relationships," said Wilson.

Cecil commented: "I am delighted Scott has given me this opportunity to ensure that client centricity at scale is at the core of BCW’s strategy, growth and future success. While technology and creativity continue to transform our industry, trusted client service remains an indispensable building block for any successful relationship."