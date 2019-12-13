Porter Novelli CEO Brad MacAfee departs

MacAfee (pictured) joined Porter in 2000 as MD and rose to CEO in 2016 after Karen van Bergen was hired to lead Omnicom PR Group.

His departure follows news earlier this week that van Bergen is leaving her role to become dean of Omnicom University. The news also follows the departure in October of Porter Novelli global president Jennifer Swint - her former role was eliminated.

Under MacAfee's tenure as chief executive, which coincided with the agency's merger with sister shop Cone Communications in 2017, Porter has had a major focus on its global purpose practice.

Speaking to PRWeek early this year, MacAfee said: "Last year was big, pivotal and important for Porter. We have been shifting from a generalist PR firm into a global purpose comms consultancy."

In the UK, senior leadership changes in summer 2018 saw the promotion of Jo Patterson and Nicole Yost to deputy MDs and former MD Fenella Grey moving to a new chair role.

Porter Novelli generated estimated global revenue of $150.5m in 2018, a rise of one per cent on the prevous year, according to PRWeek Agency Business Report. It employed 720 people globally at the year end, including 65 in the UK, where its 2018 revenue was an estimated £9.7m.

Porter Novelli confirmed MacAfee's departure but did not provide a comment at the time of publication.