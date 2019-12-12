Citadel hires Brunswick veteran Tripp Kyle to lead comms, corporate affairs

CHICAGO: Citadel has hired Tripp Kyle as chief corporate affairs and communications officer.

In the Chicago-based role, Kyle will oversee corporate affairs, communications, branding and philanthropy at Citadel and its market maker business, Citadel Securities.

Kyle is set to replace Julie Andreeff Jensen, who’s leaving the hedge fund to return to Washington, DC, at the end of the year.

Kyle most recently worked at Millennium Management, leading comms at the global investment firm since last year. He was its first chief communications officer and concurrently led comms and branding for WorldQuant, a quantitative investment affiliate of Millenium.

Previously, Kyle was a partner for seven years at Brunswick Group, co-leading the firm’s financial institutions group. Jensen is also a Brunswick alum.

Before joining Brunswick, Kyle led Finsbury’s alternative investment management practice.

As of late November, Citadel’s commodities investments had increased by at least $1 billion this year, benefitted by a strong performance from its European natural gas and power trading business, according to Reuters. Citadel has $32 billion in assets under management.

Citadel has also named James Yeh, who has worked at the firm for almost three decades, as its first president and co-chief investment officer, effective on January 1, 2020.

Kyle was not available for comment.