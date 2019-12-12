Dini von Mueffling Communications hires Nicole Wool for No. 2 role

NEW YORK: Dini von Mueffling Communications has hired Nicole Wool as VP, the No. 2 role at the agency.

Wool is reporting to CEO Dini von Mueffling with a number of direct reports.

"She is second in command, so that’s going to be her job," von Mueffling said. "She’ll touch all the accounts as a result, or at least the very major ones. She brings a wealth of experience to us that I’m super excited about."

Wool and von Mueffling began discussing the hire in October, and she started in the newly created position two weeks ago, von Mueffling said.

She added that Wool’s ties to celebrity and pop culture — she most recently worked at entertainment-focused shop Rogers & Cowan/PMK — were a major selling point.

"As you know, we have a lot of clients in social change space," von Mueffling said. "A lot of those clients are looking to connect with people in the entertainment space who can help them amplify their message. [Wool] has worked extensively in that space and with the biggest names in entertainment."

A Rogers & Cowan/PMK spokesperson declined to comment on what the agency is doing with Wool’s former position, but said she "was a great member of the Rogers & Cowan/PMK team, and we wish her well in her new position."

Before R&C/PMK, Wool was CEO of Jones Social & PR, a Los Angeles-based shop she helped to found that was acquired by R&C.

Dini von Mueffling Communications posted 80% revenue growth in 2018 to $1.8 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.