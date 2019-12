Judy Smith, founder and president at Smith & Company, chats about her time as deputy press secretary in the George H.W. Bush administration and her crisis communications work, which inspired Olivia Pope's character on the hit TV show Scandal.

She and PRWeek editors Frank Washkuch and Steve Barrett discuss Matt Neale being named sole CEO at Golin, Dave Samson's retirement after 16 years at Chevron and the shortlist for the 2020 PRWeek US Awards.