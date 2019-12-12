UK PR Agency of the Decade shortlist: Hope&Glory

So, the fourth consultancy – in alphabetical order – on our shortlist… Hope&Glory.

The agency was founded at the end of 2011 by Jo Carr and James Gordon-MacIntosh. Both were formerly managing partners at Seventy Seven PR (now a part of FleishmanHillard Fishburn).

Since then the duo has built a highly accomplished team, industry-leading creative work and a blue-chip client list.

Last year (2018) a business growth rate of 29 per cent pushed Hope&Glory to over £7m in annual fee income and up to 51st in the Top 150 UK PR Consultancies league table – not bad for an eight-year-old consumer shop.

Indeed, one of the agency's strengths has been to feel like a creative boutique – it remains independent – and yet build a client roster befitting a leading ad agency. In recent years Hope&Glory has run impressive campaigns for Adidas, Argos, Barclays, Deliveroo, Sony, Airbnb, IKEA and O 2 . And earlier this year the agency won Sainsbury's consumer PR account, previously run by large agencies Freuds and Golin.

Over the past decade Hope&Glory has had more shortlisted campaigns in the PRWeek Awards than any other agency, and taken home many gongs.

But perhaps its greatest strength is the respect it garners as an operation. In 2016 it was PRWeek's Gold winner in its Best Places to Work scheme and the co-founders have worked hard on a broad-based leadership team and succession planning. Last month Carr and Gordon-MacIntosh promoted Anna Terrell and Seb Dilleyston to joint MDs, enabling the founders to re-focus on client work and creative output respectively.

