Chevron's Dave Samson to retire after 16 years

SAN RAMON, CA: Chevron’s GM of public affairs Dave Samson is retiring after 16 years at the energy company.

Kent Robertson, currently Chevron’s manager of global external affairs, will succeed Samson on January 1, according to a memo obtained by PRWeek. Robertson has been at Chevron since 2006.

"Borrowing from the words of songwriter Tom Waits: ‘It’s time, time, time,’" Samson said in a memo. "And, while the exact date of my departure is yet to be determined, I have promised [Robertson] it will be before I drive him — and others — crazy."

Recently, activist investors hounded Chevron to take more aggressive measures to reduce carbon emissions contributing to climate change. In October, Chevron promised to lower "emissions intensity," but this pledge fell short of investors’ demands, according to Axios.

After reporting a 36% drop in Q3 2019 profit, Chevron said it expects to write down its assets by $10 - $11 billion this quarter, according to Reuters. Its earnings suffered from lower oil and gas prices, among other factors, the company said in a statement.

The $10-11 billion write down was related to a deepwater Gulf of Mexico project, "which needs higher oil prices to churn a profit," and shale gas in Appalachia, "which has suffered from low natural gas prices," Reuters reported.

Samson has been a member of the PRWeek Power List ever since its inception in 2011.