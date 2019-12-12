Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Hotwire has named its first North America CEO. Heather Kernahan is taking on the role, reporting to Hotwire global CEO Barbara Bates. Kernahan was previously president of Hotwire North America and Australia. PRWeek has all the details.

A new role for JPMorgan Chase CMO Kristin Lemkau. She will become CEO of a newly created U.S. wealth management division and report to Gordon Smith, head of the consumer bank. It was not immediately clear who will replace her as marketing head. Since 1998, Lemkau has worked at JPMorgan Chase and its predecessor firms. She has been in her most recent role as CMO since January 2014. But Lemkau started her career in communications with Freeport-McMoran mining.

Can’t just let it go. Japanese artists hired by Walt Disney Co. promote Frozen 2 on Twitter said they were told to hide that they were paid for the work. This contradicts Disney’s initial explanation that the omission was accidental. However, Disney issued a new statement on Wednesday acknowledging and apologizing for repeated cases in which artists were hired to promote Disney movies on social media sans disclosure. A unit of Dentsu Inc., Japan’s largest advertising and PR group, has been helping Disney to promote Frozen 2. (The Wall Street Journal)

The family that owns Krispy Kreme and Panera Bread is donating $5.5 million to Holocaust survivors. The Reimann family, after learning of their Nazi ties, is making a donation to the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany to help thousands of survivors in need. In other Krispy Kreme news: Today is the chain’s Day of the Dozens, which means fans can get a dozen original glazed donuts for only a dollar.

What was the top food news story of the year? The chicken sandwich war between several fast food chains that led to a shortage of the menu item at Popeyes, according to a survey by Hunter Public Relations. "The Louisiana-based chicken chain took advantage of the national attention by announcing a forthcoming restock, keeping the brand top of mind with consumers and media alike," Hunter explained in a statement. Check out the other top food news stories of the year, according to the Hunter Annual Food News Study.