Tesco Bank invests in ex-Standard Life comms chief to lead public affairs

Cameron reports to Dave Shaw, the bank's director of marketing and customer strategy. His initial priorities are to support the business and marketing plan for 2020.

New comms structure

The bank has restructured its wider comms team in recent months.

In his new role, which started last month, Cameron is responsible for a media relations manager and a public affairs manager.

His external comms team sits within marketing, while the internal comms team is under the Colleague Experience function.

Previously, the bank had a single comms team containing both internal comms and PR/public affairs.

Cameron commented: "I'm delighted to have the opportunity to join the Tesco Bank team. The Tesco brand is one of the most recognisable in the UK and I'm looking forward to supporting the business with its plans for 2020."

An experienced head of comms, he has also spent a decade as trustee of the Children's Hospice Association of Scotland.

Career to date

Cameron spent two years working as a constituency assistant to Malcolm Bruce MP, before working as a parliamentary assistant to Nora Radcliffe MSP.

He joined Standard Life as a press officer in October 2000. Within four years he was promoted to PR manager. By May 2005 Cameron was group media planning manager. He went on to become head of media relations in 2007, followed by a stint as head of corporate comms – during which he led internal communications and PR campaigns for the sale of Standard Life Canada.

In 2015 Cameron was appointed head of strategic comms at Standard Life Investments, where he spent three years and led a PR campaign to support a merger with Aberdeen Asset Management.

In November 2017 he became head of comms at Standard Life Aberdeen and led the comms over the 2018 sale of Standard Life Assurance to the Phoenix Group in a £3.2bn deal.

He left the business in January, a few months after it was sold to Phoenix, and has been enjoying an extended break, along with a spell working as an associate with Aberdeen-based comms agency Aspect Reputation Management.





