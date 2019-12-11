Propel launches media database

TEL AVIV: Propel has launched a media database containing contact information for one million journalists and influencers.

More than 300,000 contacts are based in the U.S., while the remaining 700,000 are located globally, according to Zach Cutler, cofounder, CEO and chairman of Propel. Users can search for influencers and journalists by topic, geography, outlet and name.

The contact information is "continually cross-referenced" across Twitter, LinkedIn and other data sources to ensure it is accurate and current, Cutler added via email. Propel obtained this information through a "combination of proprietary technology, manual research and data partners," he said.

Any journalist or influencer can opt out of being in the database by emailing privacy@propelmypr.com.

The media database is part of Propel’s platform, Propel PRM, which stands for Public Relations Management. PRM launched earlier this year.

Ease of use is the Tel Aviv-headquartered PR company’s biggest selling point. Propel eliminates PR pros’ everyday hassles by putting its media database and email pitching onto a single platform, according to a Propel statement.

Cutler and David Cohen founded Propel in 2017. Its clients include PR agencies, such as Antenna, Saxum, BLASTmedia and Ditto PR.