Exclusive: Higginson Strategy hires senior Lib Dem aide

Davies worked for Cable between August 2017 and July 2019. His responsibilities ranged from advising the Lib Dem leader on political issues to liaising with key political figures in the House of Commons and the House of Lords.

He has been working for Higginson Strategy on a freelance basis in recent months and his appointment, announced today, is a boost to the agency's growing public affairs offering.

Top talent

Agency co-founder and partner John Higginson said: "Alex has a first-class strategic brain and unparalleled policy knowledge. He is also a first-rate writer, which is a rare talent among communications professionals. He will be a huge asset to our growing list of clients."

Growth trajectory

The agency was founded in 2017 by former political lobby journalists and married couple Clodagh and John Higginson, who between them have 40 years of experience in national newspapers, the Westminster political lobby and broadcasting.

It has grown exponentially since then, with the headcount soaring from one to 13 over the period.

In February former home secretary Jacqui Smith joined Higginson Strategy as chair of its new women's practice, Empower.

And in May the London-based agency established a second office, in Manchester.

Clients range from campaign group A Plastic Planet to Heap & Partners – one of Britain's leading manufacturers and distributors of valves and fluid-control equipment.

Profitable approach

Higginson Strategy's revenues have doubled in the past year and the agency expects to exceed £1m in revenue in 2020.

Davies commented: "I am pleased to join the Higginson team at a time when the business is expanding at such a meteoric rate. Having worked closely with the organisation already, I have seen at first hand the impressive way in which the team combines the ethos of an NGO with the efficiency of an agency."

He added: "The company has a laser-like focus on delivery for its clients, each of whom, in different ways, has a social purpose."

Credentials

Davies describes himself as "an accomplished political adviser, parliamentary expert, researcher and campaigner, with frontline experience in public office as a senior councillor".

He graduated from the University of Hull with a degree in politics and legislative studies and has more than a decade's experience of working with senior political figures, including Lib Dem peers Baroness Doocey and Lord Tyler, as well as former Lib Dem MP Dan Rogerson.

Davies served as a Lib Dem councillor in Lambeth for four years and was the party’s parliamentary candidate for Streatham in the 2017 general election, where he finished third with 3,611 votes.

His experience also includes three-and-a-half years as an adviser to the Joseph Rowntree Reform Trust, where he assessed applications for grants and provided strategic and political advice to the board.





