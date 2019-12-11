Weber Shandwick hires Christiaan Brown as US West corporate lead

SEATTLE: Weber Shandwick has hired Edelman’s Christiaan Brown to lead its corporate practice for the U.S. West region as EVP.

Brown will officially join the firm full-time in January and be based in Seattle. He will replace Mark Undercoffler, who left the agency during the summer, according to a source familiar with the matter.

Brown will report to another Edelman vet, Will Ludlam, who serves as U.S. West president at Weber Shandwick. Ludlam oversees the firm’s Los Angeles, San Francisco, Silicon Valley and Seattle offices.

Since mid-October, Brown has been consulting with Weber Shandwick, according to a source familiar with the matter.

At Edelman, Brown served as EVP of technology, and director of operations for its Seattle office. He was also a member of the global client experience team. While there, Brown led on the Symantec account, which includes corporate, B2B and consumer programs in North America, EMEA and the APAC region. He also oversaw the Starbucks U.S. corporate and brand comms team before that.

An Edelman spokesperson wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Before Edelman, Brown was GM and EVP at Hill+Knowlton Strategies, leading the Northwest office, according to his LinkedIn profile. His clients there included Qualcomm, Emirates Airline, Yahoo and Dolby.

Brown’s hire comes six months after Weber Shandwick hired Ludlam. Brown and Ludlam both worked together for several years at Hill+Knowlton Strategies’ Northwest business.