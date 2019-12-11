Hotwire promotes Heather Kernahan to North America CEO

SAN FRANCISCO: Hotwire has upped Heather Kernahan to CEO of North America, effective immediately.

In the newly created role, Kernahan is reporting to Hotwire global CEO Barbara Bates and overseeing the firm’s 90 employees in North American and 20 in Australia.

Kernahan was previously president of Hotwire North America and Australia, responsible for building the Hotwire brand and agency growth. Her previous title will be removed, but Kernahan’s prior responsibilities, including overseeing Australia, will be folded into her new role.

Before joining Hotwire, Kernahan was president of Eastwick, which Hotwire acquired in 2016, and was named president of North America when the deal closed.

"We have been working hard on building awareness of Hotwire since the acquisition of Eastwick, and we have been willing to try new ideas, some of which have been really successful, like our pop-up office strategy in Minneapolis and Chicago," said Kernahan. "We are testing out new initiatives, ideas and ways of running the business."

Hotwire North America saw revenue growth of 21% in 2018 and double-digit growth to this point in 2019, the agency said in a statement. Its clients include Facebook, McAfee, Pinterest and Adobe. The agency has also expanded its footprint to Chicago and added staff in New York and San Francisco.

"We are hiring like crazy in all markets in North America," Kernahan added. "It is a tough talent market right now."

Hotwire merged with Australia-based sister agency Precinct this year. In 2018, Hotwire’s revenue grew 11% to $33.3 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.