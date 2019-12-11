PRWeek US Awards 2020 Shortlist Revealed

Scroll down for a list of all the finalists for the 2020 PRWeek US Awards. Click here for tickets and more information!

Best in Arts, Entertainment, Sports & Media

-AB InBev, Michelob Ultra and 3PM/Weber Shandwick: The Ultra Shot

-GSK Consumer Healthcare, Tums and Weber Shandwick: Relieving Heartburn in Heartbreak City

-Heinz and ICF Next: Mahomes 57

-Skittles and ICF Next: Broadway the Rainbow

-Wendy's and Ketchum: Keeping Fortnite Fresh

Best in Product Brand Development

-Cheez-It and Edelman: Wine & Cheez-It

-General Mills — Fiber One and Ketchum: Work Done: Fiber One Goes Under the Knife

-Gillette and Ketchum: We Believe

-Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LovetheChange Changing Tables

-Skittles and ICF Next: Broadway the Rainbow

Best Consumer Launch

-Driscoll's and Allison+Partners: Rosé Berry Limited Edition Summer Launch

-Lysol and Access Brand Communications: Lysol Teddy Repair

-Mastercard and Ketchum: #AcceptanceMatters

-Planet Fitness and ICR: Planet Fitness Teen Summer Challenge: Calling on Teens to Get Healthy

-Reese's and FleishmanHillard: Reese’s Swap Shop

Best Global Effort

-Lego Education: Lego Education SPIKE Prime — The Building Bricks to Confidence in Learning

-Mattel, Barbie and Weber Shandwick: Barbie’s 60th Anniversary

-Mexico Tourism Board and MSL: Celebrating Day of the Dead to Bring Life to Mexico’s Tourism Industry

-Open Table and Carmichael Lynch Relate: OpenTable Goes Into #DiningMode for Mother’s Day

-The United Nations Women’s HeForShe movement and FleishmanHillard: More Powerful Together: Shining a New Light on the HeForShe Movement and Gender Equality in the #MeToo Era

Best in a Crisis

-Chuck E. Cheese and Current Global: Chuck E. Cheese Pizza Conspiracy Theory

-Columbia Gas of Massachusetts and Nickerson PR: Crisis in the Merrimack Valley

-Howard University Office of University Communications: Company Medicine Matter

-Red Hat: Mitigating MDS: A software vendor caught in the crosshairs of a hardware security flaw

-UC Berkeley and Thermal: CRISPR

Best in B2B

-FICO and Porter Novelli: UltraFICO Credit Score Launch

-Lego Education: Lego Education SPIKE Prime — The Building Bricks to Confidence in Learning

-Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings and BCW: Introducing a Product, Changing the Industry Paradigm

-The International Olive Council and Finn Partners: Delivering the Olive Oil Promise and Consumption Growth

-Tork and Weber Shandwick: Tork Takes Back the Lunch Break

Best in Community Relations

-Dove Chocolate US and Weber Shandwick: She’s In Business

-Edelman: Righting a Historical Injustice

-Ubisoft: Rapid Response to Notre-Dame Fire

-National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

-PwC and CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion: CEO Action's Check Your Blind Spots Unconscious Bias Tour

Best in Corporate Branding

-3M and Ketchum Analytics: The State of Science

-Alliance to End Plastic Waste and Weber Shandwick: 10 Rivers

-Mars, Jones Knowles Ritchie, Revolt, Freuds and Weber Shandwick: A Transformation with Purpose

-Milbank and MWWPR: The Modern Milbank

-Novartis and Marina Maher Communications: Elevating Corporate Reputation by Showing How Novartis Turns Science Fiction into Science Fact

Best in Corporate Social Responsibility

-Gillette and Ketchum: Gillette — First Shave

-Gillette and Ketchum: We Believe

-Mastercard and Ketchum: #AcceptanceMatters

-Merck and GCI Health: A Touch of Sugar

-Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LovetheChange Changing Tables

Best in Creative Excellence

-Ancestry and Weber Shandwick: Railroad Ties

-National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and Powell Communications and M/H VCCP: Runaway Train 25

-Skittles and ICF Next: Broadway the Rainbow

-Taco Bell and Edelman: The Bell Hotel

-Wendy's and Ketchum: Keeping Fortnite Fresh

Best in Employee Engagement

-Hilton: Celebrating 100 Years of Hospitality

-Hyundai Motor America and Ketchum: #HyundaiLife

-Levi Strauss & Co.: The New Starting Line: An IPO for a 160-Year-Old Company

-Groupon: GrouponWeek: A Celebration of Our Strategy, Values and People

-T-Mobile: Talking With Trailblazers

Best in Financial Communications

-Cetera Financial Group and Finn Partners: Closing the Gap Between Perception and Reality

-Experian and Weber Shandwick and KWT: Experian Boost

-FICO and Porter Novelli: UltraFICO Credit Score Launch

-Prudential Financial: Prudential + Assurance IQ: United by a Common Purpose to Create Financial Opportunity for More People

-Target: Target's Turnaround

Best in Healthcare

-Bristol-Myers Squibb and GCI Health: Survivorship Today: What It’s Like to Live with Cancer

-DCI Donor Services and Finn Partners: #BeTheGift and Break Through

-GSK Consumer Healthcare, Tums and Weber Shandwick: Relieving Heartburn in Heartbreak City

-Merck and GCI Health: A Touch of Sugar

-National Meningitis Association in collaboration with Sanofi Pasteur and Padilla: The 16 Vaccine Educational Initiative

Best in Integration

-eBay and Edelman: eBay Crashes Prime Day

-Iowa Economic Development Authority and FleishmanHillard and LS2group: From Corn to Cultured — Reshaping Perceptions of Iowa

-Secret Deodorant (Procter & Gamble) and DeVries Global: Secret x USWNT: Equal Work, Equal Sweat, Equal Pay

-Target and LaForce: Target 20th Anniversary Collection

-United Services Automobile Association (USAA): A Poppy Worn, A Hero Honored

Best in Multicultural Marketing

-AARP and Women Online: Launching the Cincuentañeros Movement

-Ancestry and Weber Shandwick: Railroad Ties

-Kaiser Permanente and The Axis Agency: "Find Your Words" ("Encuentra Que Decir")

-McDonald's and IW Group: New Generational Appeal: How McDonald's is Modernizing Asian-American Marketing

-TurboTax and Havas Formula: TurboTax Gives You Mas

Best in Nonprofit

-International Rescue Committee: The Power of Welcome

-March For Our Lives and Precision: March For Our Lives

-Miami Lighthouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired and Finn Partners: Seeing 2020 Clearly: Blind People Use Technology Too

-Sesame Workshop and DKC and SKDKnickerbocker: Sesame Workshop Celebrates 50 Years of Helping Children Everywhere Grow Smarter, Stronger and Kinder

-Truth Initiative and Ketchum: Truth Initiative Tackles the Youth E-Cigarette Epidemic

Best in Public Affairs

-Ad Hoc Utilities Group and Chartwell Strategy Group: Ad Hoc Utilities Group Public Affairs Campaign

-Campaign for Sustainable Drug Pricing and Plus Communications: Killing the "Rebate Rule"

-Edelman: Righting a Historical Injustice

-National Association of Manufacturers: State of Manufacturing Tour

-The Recording Academy and Finn Partners: Bringing Music Law into the 21st Century

Best in Public Sector

-2019 Commemoration, American Evolution and Finn Partners: Where American Really Began...and Where It is Going

-Iowa Economic Development Authority and FleishmanHillard and LS2group: From Corn to Cultured — Reshaping Perceptions of Iowa

-King County Metro Transit and C+C: Just One Trip

-National Peanut Board and Golin: Size 4 to 6 Months

-United Nations and Hill+Knowlton Strategies: World Humanitarian Day 2019: 24 Stories with 24 Women Humanitarians

Best in Influencer Impact

-Aussie and DeVries Global: Aussie #CurlPower Campaign

-California Milk Processor Board and Rox United: Bones Love Milk Shredquarters

-Dove Men+Care and Edelman: The Pledge for Paternity Leave

-Gillette and Ketchum: Gillette — First Shave

-Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #LovetheChange Changing Tables

Best in Technology

-Kano and Max Borges Agency: Making Coding Magical

-McDonald's and Golin: The McDonald's Apply Thru

-Target: Target Same-Day Services

-Trek Bicycle and 360PR+: Trek Introduces WaveCel, a New Standard in Helmet Safety

-Unisys and Bospar: How To Create An October Surprise

Best Content

-Gillette and Ketchum: Gillette — First Shave

-Maytag and Ketchum: It's Gonna Be Maytag

-Pantene and Marina Maher Communications and MMK+: Pantene launches the 14 Day Challenge to transform every #BadHairDay into a #GreatHairDay

-Sephora and Wednesday Agency: Identify As We

-UL Firefighter Safety Research Institute and Allison+Partners: Close Before You Doze

Best in Broadcast/Film/Video

-Ancestry and Weber Shandwick: Railroad Ties

-Brown-Forman Jack Daniel’s and Finn Partners: Jack Daniel’s Operation Ride Home

-Everlast Worldwide and SourceCode Communications: Everlast: Be First

-OpenTable and Carmichael Lynch Relate: OpenTable Goes Into #DiningMode for Mother’s Day

-The Garage by HP: HP History of Memory

Best in Data Insight

-Ancestry and Weber Shandwick: Railroad Ties

-Clorox and Ketchum: Sparking Kids’ Creativity Through Clean

-Early Warning Services and Huge: Data Rules Everything Around Me (D.R.E.A.M): How Zelle used Data to Make "Everyday Better"

-GSK Consumer Healthcare and Weber Shandwick: Universal Pain

-Trojan Brand Condoms and Edelman: Trojan Conecocktions

Best in Social Media

-Jackson Hole Travel & Tourism Board and Exponent Public Relations: Tag Responsibly, Keep Jackson Hole Wild

-Medela and Ogilvy: #22Victories

-OpenTable and Carmichael Lynch Relate: OpenTable Goes Into #DiningMode for Mother’s Day

-Phillips 66 and Carmichael Lynch Relate: Phillips 66 — Turning a Gas Station into a Social Media Destination

-Procter & Gamble and MSL: Pampers #StinkyBootyDuty Takes the Super Bowl

Best Promotional Event

-Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants and Allison+Partners: Room 301

-Lysol and Access Brand Communications: Lysol Teddy Repair

-Mastercard and Ketchum: #AcceptanceMatters

-Reese's and Zeno Group: Reese's Candy Converter

-Street Grace and Porter Novelli: Stop Traffick

Best Viral

-Chipotle and Day One Agency: Chipotle Live Freeting The 2019 Men’s Professional Basketball Championship

-Gillette and Ketchum: We Believe

-Nebraska Tourism Commission and Turner PR: Going Viral: Nebraska. Honestly, it's not for everyone.

-Reese's and Zeno Group: Reese's Candy Converter

-Sandy Hook Promise and Dini von Mueffling Communications: Sandy Hook Promise Back to School Essentials

Outstanding Education Program

-Boston University College of Communication

-NYU School of Professional Studies

-Syracuse University/Newhouse

-The Pennsylvania State University

-University of Alabama

Outstanding Agency Professional

-Barbara Bates, global CEO, Hotwire

-Craig Greiwe, chief strategy and transformation officer, Rogers & Cowan

-Barri Rafferty, partner, president and CEO, Ketchum

-Barby Siegel, CEO, Zeno Group

-Melissa Waggener Zorkin, global CEO and founder, WE

Outstanding In-House Professional

-Karen Kahn, chief brand and communications officer, HP

-Liza Burnett Fefferman, SVP of Communications, MTV, VH1, CMT and LOGO

-Anna Lingeris, earned media and publicity lead, Hershey

-Rob Poetsch, senior director, global communications and engagement, Taco Bell

-Jon Sullivan, director of corporate communications, Aflac

Outstanding Marketer

-Lisa Fawcett, CMO, The HydraFacial Company

-Rachel Ferdinando, CMO, Frito-Lay North America

-Shirley Hughes, president of brand marketing, Rogers & Cowan and PMK-BNC

-Mel Selcher, VP of brand, corporate communications and social impact, LinkedIn

-Deborah Singer, CMO, Girls Who Code

Outstanding Young Professional

-Margaret Bonaparte, senior account executive, Method Communications

-Julia Mirich, director, public affairs, Plus Communications

-Kieran Powell, EVP, Channel V Media

-Meg Woodworth, account supervisor, Y&R PR

-Tania Zaparaniuk, senior PR and communications manager, Girls Who Code

Outstanding In-House Team

-Aflac

-AMD

-Anheuser-Busch InBev

-Axis Capital

-Chipotle

Outstanding Boutique Agency

-Candor

-Cura Strategies

-GreenRoom

-SourceCode Communications

-Zapwater Communications

Outstanding Small Agency

-Bospar

-EvolveMKD

-Max Borges Agency

-Precision

-Singer Associates

Outstanding Midsize Agency

-Day One Agency

-GCI Health

-M Booth

-Praytell

-Zeno Group

Outstanding Large Agency

-Allison+Partners

-Golin

-ICF Next

-Porter Novelli

-Weber Shandwick

Outstanding Student

Communicator of the Year

Sponsored by Johnson & Johnson

Communicator of the Year

In a category introduced in 2013 by PRWeek, the chair of judges and PRWeek's editor-in-chief will select the outstanding communicator in the period covered by this year's Awards.

PR Agency of the Year

Candidates are the respective winners of the Outstanding Boutique, Small, Midsize, and Large Agency awards. The winner will be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 19.

PRWeek Campaign of the Year

Candidates are the winners of the campaign awards, to be announced at the Awards ceremony on March 19.