Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Ready to book a flight to New York and a hotel room for March 19? Keep an eye on PRWeek.com and your inboxes this morning for the shortlist for the 2020 PRWeek Awards U.S. The PRWeek Awards have been called the "Oscars of the PR industry," you know.

New this morning: Golin has ditched the CEO triumvirate structure and named Matt Neale as its lone chief executive. Former CEO+ Gary Rudnick is moving to the role of global president and COO, reporting to Neale. The third former CEO+, Jon Hughes, is leaving the agency.

Long lists of employee perks are apparently no longer enough to keep Google and Facebook at the top of Glassdoor’s best place to work list. Weighed down by data security scandals and other negative headlines, the tech companies fell out of the annual ranking’s top 10. HubSpot, Bain & Co. and DocuSign finished in the top three. Oh, that reminds me: the newest edition of PRWeek’s Best Places to Work is coming soon.

IHOP is planning a fast-casual restaurant in Atlanta in April called Flip’d, and considering locations in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The wait-staff-less restaurants will include menu items such as the Ultimate Steakburger and Buttermilk Crispy Chicken, according to CNBC.

Undeterred by lame pot shots from Brazil’s president, climate activist Greta Thunberg chided business and political leaders for talking up solutions with no real results. Thunberg said at U.N. climate talks in Madrid that "the real danger is when politicians and CEOs are making it look like real action is happening, when in fact almost nothing is being done, apart from clever accounting and creative PR," according to the Associated Press.