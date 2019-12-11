WE Communications hires practice leads in Singapore

WE Communications has appointed three sector leads to its Singapore team: Alicia Eu as head of corporate, Sophia Hsu as head of technology, and Sahana Prabhakar as head of healthcare.

Eu was internally promoted after three years at WE across three offices. She has had nearly a decade’s experience in the industry with a strong focus on the financial services sector.

Hsu was most recently head of technology, Shanghai at WE Red Bridge and provided strategic counsel and delivered integrated campaigns for brands such as Honeywell, iRobot and OSRAM.

Meanwhile, Prabhakar joins from Edelman Malaysia where she led its healthcare practice for over six years. Over her 13-year career, she had led integrated marketing campaigns for healthcare brands like GSK, Johnson & Johnson, Nestle, Roche and Unilever.

