Finn Partners hires Andy Schueneman as Detroit office lead

BIRMINGHAM, MI: Weber Shandwick vet Andy Schueneman has joined Finn Partners as senior partner and GM of its Detroit office.

Schueneman reports to Dan Pooley, founding managing partner of Finn Midwest, a Finn statement said. He oversees Detroit business, client and staff development and started at the firm this month, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The firm’s Detroit office recorded 40% year-over-year growth in 2019, according to a statement from Finn.

Before joining Finn Partners, Schueneman worked at Weber Shandwick for more than 12 years, according to his LinkedIn profile. For almost a decade, he was GM of Weber’s Detroit office.

During his Weber Shandwick tenure, Schueneman led a team of 90 and helped grow the Detroit office by 240%, according to a Finn statement. Weber Shandwick has a wide-ranging remit for GM, handling comms for Chevrolet, Buick and GMC as those brands’ AOR.

"We are very grateful to [Schueneman] for his many contributions in helping build and grow Weber Shandwick in Detroit over the years," a Weber spokesperson said via email.

EVP Katie Adams replaced Schueneman as Weber Shandwick’s Detroit GM, according to a spokesperson at the IPG firm. Adams has been with the firm since 2017, having joined from MSLGroup, where she led comms on the General Motors account, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Earlier in his career, Schueneman was a senior account supervisor at Edelman.

Another recent hire at Finn Partners is Sam Mertins. She joined the firm in August as a VP, focusing on digital strategy, according to a statement.

Finn Partners’ 2018 revenue grew 8% to $88.1 million last year, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report.