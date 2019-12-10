Plant-based meat company Daring Foods hires Hudson Cutler

NEW YORK: Daring Foods, a company that makes a plant-based alternative called Daring chick*n, has named Hudson Cutler as its AOR.

The agency will manage integrated communications including strategy, content, PR, social, community relations and experiential.

Daring chick*n is available to food-supply vendors, with plans to sell it to consumers early next year, according to a statement from Hudson Cutler. Daring Foods, which is new to the U.S., did not have an incumbent agency, said cofounder Ross Mackay. It did not conduct a formal agency search and began working with Hudson Cutler a month ago.

"Much like other industries, people know people. A friend of mine living in New York pointed me in the direction of Hudson Cutler, and I value his opinion," Mackay said. "We met in their offices about two and a half months ago, about the time I became aware that PR would be a massive part of the budget and strategy."

Mackay declined to disclose the account’s budget, but said Hudson Cutler will support Daring with the launch of a direct-to-consumer website and building credibility for the business and him as a founder. It will also work on the rollout of Daring chick*n.

"The idea is to try to get people to try the product," he said. "They have a large scope to cover all areas of PR and activations from a consumer PR aspect as well."

Mackay, who described his product as "plant-based 2.0," said he is grateful for predecessors in the market of plant-based alternatives to meat, but said Daring chick*n is the "only clean-label alternative on the market."

"The awareness is there to eat less meat," he added. "But the pushback is ‘Is it actually good for you?’"