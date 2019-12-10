Plant-based meat company Daring Foods hires Hudson Cutler

Added 3 hours ago by Thomas Moore

The company makes Daring chick*n, a plant-based alternative.

News

NEW YORK: Daring Foods, a company that makes a plant-based alternative called Daring chick*n, has named Hudson Cutler as its AOR. 

The agency will manage integrated communications including strategy, content, PR, social, community relations and experiential.

Daring chick*n is available to food-supply vendors, with plans to sell it to consumers early next year, according to a statement from Hudson Cutler. Daring Foods, which is new to the U.S., did not have an incumbent agency, said cofounder Ross Mackay. It did not conduct a formal agency search and began working with Hudson Cutler a month ago. 

"Much like other industries, people know people. A friend of mine living in New York pointed me in the direction of Hudson Cutler, and I value his opinion," Mackay said. "We met in their offices about two and a half months ago, about the time I became aware that PR would be a massive part of the budget and strategy."

Mackay declined to disclose the account’s budget, but said Hudson Cutler will support Daring with the launch of a direct-to-consumer website and building credibility for the business and him as a founder. It will also work on the rollout of Daring chick*n. 

"The idea is to try to get people to try the product," he said. "They have a large scope to cover all areas of PR and activations from a consumer PR aspect as well."

Mackay, who described his product as "plant-based 2.0," said he is grateful for predecessors in the market of plant-based alternatives to meat, but said Daring chick*n is the "only clean-label alternative on the market."

"The awareness is there to eat less meat," he added. "But the pushback is ‘Is it actually good for you?’"

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters