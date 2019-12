Photo credit: Erica Berger

PRWeek established its Hall of Fame in 2013 to recognize those who have made outstanding contributions to the development of the communications industry and paved the way for the modern world of PR, now one of the most influential and exciting professions.

On Monday evening, we celebrated our seventh group of six inductees at a gala dinner in New York City. The honorees were Martha Boudreau, Tony Cervone, Richard Edelman, Aedhmar Hynes, Michele Moore and Andy Polansky.

