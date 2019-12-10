Why these 5 brands are duct-taping food and soda cans to a wall

Life is imitating art. Or at least brands are.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan duct-taped a banana to a wall as part of an exhibit at Art Basel Miami Beach. The piece, called "Comedian," sold for $120,000. Then another artist, David Datuna, stunned onlookers this weekend when he peeled the banana off the wall and unapologetically ate it.

Food and beverage brands are parodying the avant-garde display.

Pepsi

Believe it or not, this is worth more now. https://t.co/yB0gdXiZvE pic.twitter.com/GowcALf6Ab — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 9, 2019

Popeyes Chicken

Don’t eat the art. Even though it’s delicious. Go see our masterpiece "The Sandwich" at @Sanpaulgallery for #ArtBasel.



Toasted brioche bun, two pickles, fried chicken, mayo, duct tape on canvas. $120,003.99 ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/xzpc7Jttsk — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) December 7, 2019

Dr Pepper

We'll start this bid at $23. Yes this is real. pic.twitter.com/BrEMuRFaNS — Dr Pepper (@drpepper) December 10, 2019

MoonPie

I’m an artist now lol pic.twitter.com/yHQia26v53 — MoonPie (@MoonPie) December 8, 2019

Burger King France