Why these 5 brands are duct-taping food and soda cans to a wall

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

It all started with a banana.

Who said brands aren't creative?
Life is imitating art. Or at least brands are.

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan duct-taped a banana to a wall as part of an exhibit at Art Basel Miami Beach. The piece, called "Comedian," sold for $120,000. Then another artist, David Datuna, stunned onlookers this weekend when he peeled the banana off the wall and unapologetically ate it.

Food and beverage brands are parodying the avant-garde display.

Pepsi

Popeyes Chicken

Dr Pepper

MoonPie

Burger King France

