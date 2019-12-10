Watch: Deliveroo 'proud to be second best' in Christmas campaign

The advert identifies the 200,000 midwives up and down the UK as the best delivery service in the country, with Deliveroo saying the company is proud to be the ‘second best delivery service’ in the UK.

For every delivery made throughout December, the British company will make a donation to UCLH Midwives.



The film,‘For The Midwives’, starts with a real midwife named Katy, aged 26, talking about her job and the sacrifices she and others make over the festive period.

On Christmas day alone, thousands of midwives are expected to welcome around 1,400 Christmas babies into the UK.

Katy said: "It takes a lot of training and a lot of hard work to become a midwife, it’s a calling, a way of life rather than just a job. It’s a special time to be part of. What’s better than helping a new family on Christmas Day."

PR agency Talker Tailor Trouble Maker was behind the campaign creative and PR.

Deliveroo hopes to raise at least £100,000 for midwives which will be a combination of a donation from the company and fundraising from customers.

"The Deliveroo team has been truly humbled spending time with these highly skilled healthcare professionals. We talk about deliveries every single day but we recognise that some deliveries are more important than others and we take our hats off to them," said Will Shu, founder and CEO at Deliveroo.