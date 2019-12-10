Brands2Life wins medical equipment supplier account

Olympus Medical UK has a focus on early detection and minimally invasive treatment for a range of diseases across specialisms such as gastroenterology, urology, gynaecology and general surgery.

Brands2Life will support projects in areas including thought-leadership, social strategy, influencer and stakeholder engagement, and the development of product-specific campaigns.

Georgina Kimberley, marketing team leader at Olympus Medical, commented: "Brands2Life impressed us from day one with its passion, insight and creativity. We are ambitious to drive our reputation and having a strong agency partner is critical for our success."

Growing client roster

The account is the latest win for the agency's health and wellbeing practice, which was launched by Emily Thomas last year. Olympus Medical joins a client portfolio which includes Hologic Diagnostics, CynoSure Medical Aesthetics, BBI Healthcare, Bayer, Optibac, 23andMe and Heartflow.

Thomas said: "Vision is the catalyst in healthcare; the sight and certainty that supports so many clinical decisions and patient care. We're delighted to be working with Olympus Medical to help bring its stories to life."

Brands2Life is one of Britain's biggest independent PR agencies, with more than 120 staff, and has enjoyed several years of growth. Revenues reached £13.5m in 2018, up from £13.4m in 2017.





