Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

That’s a wrap! Last night we held the PRWeek Hall of Fame gala in New York honoring the six most recent inductees who have made outstanding contributions to the PR profession. Did you miss the event? You can still check out the honoree videos for Martha Boudreau, EVP & chief communications & marketing officer, AARP; Tony Cervone, SVP, global communications, General Motors; Richard Edelman, president & CEO, Edelman; Aedhmar Hynes, chair, Page; Michele Moore, CCO, American Civil Liberties Union; and Andy Polansky, chairman & CEO, Constituency Management Group; executive chairman, Weber Shandwick. Congratulations to all!

The latest Trump impeachment news. House Democrats are expected to unveil two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. What’s next? On Thursday, the Judiciary Committee will vote on the articles and next week a vote will be set up on the House floor to make Trump the third president to be impeached. (Politico)

Away’s CEO is going away. Following The Verge’s story last Thursday in which former employees alleged a toxic work environment at the luggage company, Steph Korey is stepping down as CEO. Korey, who apologized for her behavior on Friday, will take on the role of executive chairman and remain on the board of directors with Away co-founder Jen Rubio. Lululemon Athletica’s former COO Stuart Haselden will become Away’s CEO on January 13.

"They" is Merriam-Webster’s 2019 Word of the Year. The word was looked up 313% more this year than last, is increasingly common in both public and personal communication and, more recently, has been used to refer to one person whose gender identity is nonbinary, explained Merriam-Webster in a blog post. The site’s other top word lookups of 2019 included: "quid pro quo," "crawdad" and "exculpate."

Sometimes you just have to let that dream domain name go. Instagram influencer Rossi Lorathio Adams II, behind social media company State Snaps, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison on Monday. He ordered his cousin to hold up a man at gunpoint for the domain name doitforstate.com. "Do it for State!" was the catchphrase of Adams' company.