The best PR campaigns of the decade: your winner revealed

The task of whittling down all the incredible work done by PR agencies over the last decade was no mean feat, but eventually the PRWeek editorial team came up with a list of ten brilliant campaigns – all of which would have been worthy winners.

After putting it to a vote, PRWeek's best PR campaigns of the decade was won – with a whopping 1,356 endorsements – by the 2015 campaign Missing Type, by Engine/MHP for NHS Blood & Transplant.

Runner-up, with more than 1,200 votes, was 2010's Inspired by Iceland, a PR-led campaign that helped to change global perceptions after the eruption of Icelandic volcano Eyjafjallajökull and resulted in a 27 per cent rise in tourism.

See the full results below and find out more about the winning campaign:

NHS Blood & Transplant – Missing Type, by MHP/Engine (2015)

This barnstorming, multi-award-winning campaign for NHS Blood and Transplant is among the most inventive and creative of its time, harnessing the power of social and traditional media and the goodwill of high-profile organisations to smash its goals.

To encourage new blood donors, 1,000 organisations removed the A, O and B from their signage and branding to bring attention to the ‘missing types’ of donated blood. Highlights included the ‘o’ disappearing from the Downing Street sign. Other participants included Google, Coca-Cola, McDonald’s, the Daily Mirror and The Church of England.

A record 30,000 people registered as new donors in the campaign’s first 10 days (from MHP Communications/Engine) – equivalent to 100,000 lives saved or improved.

So good that it won three separate gongs, as well as the overall Campaign of the Year award at the PRWeek UK Awards 2016.

