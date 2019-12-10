Ogilvy appoints EMEA PR and influence lead

Ogilvy South Africa has promoted chief operations officer Joanna Oosthuizen to director of public relations and influence for Ogilvy's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Ogivly's new EMEA head of PR, Joanna Oosthuizen
Oosthuizen has been with the company for 15 years and was responsible for building the agency's PR and Influence practice, growing it from 16 employees into an operation of more than 100 across three offices.

In 2018, she was promoted to COO for Ogilvy South Africa, where she "integrated several operating units to create greater efficiencies within the company, while maintaining client value".

Oosthuizen will be based in London, but will remain active within Ogilvy South Africa.

"Joanna has spearheaded some of our most successful work and built some of our most valuable client relationships. She is also an inspirational leader, who mentored many of our greatest achievers," said Ogilvy South Africa chief executive Alistair Mokoena.

