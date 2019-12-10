Makara Health completes hiring spree with specialists to support growth

Ekta Rohra has been appointed director of digital strategy. Her experience includes a decade working at health-specialist creative agency FCB Halesway, where her roles included director of digital; and managing director of social-media management agency WhyGoSocial.

Helen Rae, who was initially employed as a contractor, has been named associate director of PR and comms. Her background includes roles as group account director at Publicis Life Brands Resolute, and associate director at Packer Forbes Communications.

Assets

Rae and Rohra report to Louise Sharp, owner and managing director of Makara Health, who commented: "Ekta will bring a new dynamic to the business with her creative and digital background, and Helen will further strengthen our PR and communications offering."

She added: "As the company grows I'm keen to ensure Makara is still an inspiring company to work with and within – bringing in the right staff is crucial to this."

Makara has also taken on Lucy Harris, an ex-account director at Havas Lynx, and Kathryn Sparrow, a former account director at Kiss Communications, as project directors. Both report to Katie Bright, a director at the agency.

Chrissie Hannah, a former account manager at Evoke, has been appointed as a project manager, reporting to Helen Laurence, another director at the agency, while Amy Turner has joined as a project co-ordinator, managed by Makara's operations director Anna Hayden.

Expansion

"This is an exciting time for Makara Health as we continue to bring in new clients and expand our offering," said Sharp.

The latest appointments come just months after the agency announced two senior hires; Gillian Wain, a former project director at Cello Health Communications, as account director, and Suzanne Eales, ex- associate account director at Bedrock Healthcare Communications, as a project director.

Makara Health was founded by Sharp, a former partner at Zaicom International, and Clare Lucker, a former senior director of healthcare at Cohn & Wolfe.





