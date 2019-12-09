Pizza Hut veteran Doug Terfehr joins Main Event Entertainment

PLANO, TX: Doug Terfehr has joined Main Event Entertainment as head of communications, brand partnerships and social impact.

Terfehr is reporting to chief brand officer Sarah Beddoe. The company created the position because Main Event wanted to add storytelling to its marketing leadership team, he said.

"Main Event has a tremendous story and reputation that is prime to tell as the brand enters another growth phase," said Terfehr. "My role will be to shape that story, identify new brand partnerships in entertainment, sports, e-sports, gaming, media and influencers and bring to life the company’s commitment to community giving and impact."

Main Event Entertainment operates family entertainment centers that feature billiards, bowling, arcade games, virtual reality games, laser tag, rock climbing, mini golf, gravity ropes courses and karaoke.

Terfehr has been consulting since last September with clients such as Caribou Coffee, Jack Link’s, Mizzen+Main, Main Event and BSN Sports. Before that, he worked at Pizza Hut for six years in various roles, most recently as senior director of PR, communications, sports and entertainment partnerships and social impact.

Terfehr was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2014.