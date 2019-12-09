WATCH: 2019 PRWeek US Hall of Fame honoree Tony Cervone

Automotive sector veteran Tony Cervone has been SVP of global communications at General Motors since May 2014, his second spell at the iconic carmaker.

As the Detroit-based behemoth’s top communications executive, he is responsible for overall global strategy. In October 2015, he assumed responsibility for GM’s corporate giving activities. Cervone is a member of the company’s senior leadership team and a senior adviser to CEO Mary Barra. He has extensive experience restructuring corporate PR operations evolving through dramatic change, both at the national and international levels.

"Tony has a gift… he’s right-brained, creative, and has what I call a sensing intelligence," said Bob Lutz, retired vice-chairman, GM.

A reliable friend and trustworthy colleague, Cervone brings deep industry knowledge and connections to his role at GM.

"Tony has the highest integrity. When Tony says something, you know it’s true," said Mary Barra, GM chairman and CEO.

