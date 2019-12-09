WATCH: 2019 PRWeek US Hall of Fame honoree Richard Edelman

Richard Edelman is the president and CEO of Edelman, the largest PR firm in the world, with extensive experience in marketing and reputation management, having led assignments across major corporations, NGOs and family businesses in over 25 industries around the globe.

Edelman joined the independent family firm in 1978, having completed an MBA at Harvard University, where he also studied as an undergraduate. He intended to take a job in marketing at Playtex, but his father Dan persuaded him to join the family company instead.

Richard was an executive at Edelman by 1981 and in 1983 became president of Edelman’s New York office. He was appointed president of the company in 1985.

With 41 years in the industry, it’s hard to overstate the impact Edelman has had at his firm and beyond.

"Richard has contributed to the industry, to his clients and to the world on so many fronts," said Alan Jope, Unilever CEO.

