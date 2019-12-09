WATCH: 2019 PRWeek US Hall of Fame honoree Michele Moore

The ACLU’s Michele Moore is a comms professional with a 25-year track record of leadership that spans media relations, crisis communications, public affairs and brand marketing for nonprofits, government, Fortune 500 companies and academia.

Since November 2017, Moore has directed the ACLU’s public messaging in the wake of President Donald Trump’s election, helping position the organization to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties guaranteed to every person by the Constitution and laws of the United States.

"She is the perfect communications executive because she tells the truth, she’s passionate about the stories she tells, and she’s just the real deal and authentic," said Leigh Anne Brodsky, former president global consumer products, Viacom.

In addition to unparalleled communications skills, Moore is known for her infectious laughter and support for her teammates.

"Never have we had a colleague who was so quick to smile, so quick to encourage, so quick to laugh," said Anthony Romero, ACLU executive director.

Read Michele's Hall of Fame profile here »