WATCH: 2019 PRWeek US Hall of Fame honoree Martha Boudreau

Martha Boudreau is a long-standing leader in the Washington, DC, communications scene, having worked at top-five global PR firm FleishmanHillard for more than 17 years, latterly as president of the Mid-Atlantic region and Latin America.

Boudreau departed Fleishman and joined AARP in 2014, where she leads the integrated communications and marketing function, providing leadership and strategic direction for overall awareness and brand positioning of the organization that advocates for adults older than 50 in the U.S.

"Martha gets such a kick out of life. She brings her whole self into everything she does," said Barbara Shipley, AARP SVP, brand integration.

Colleagues laud her cool-headedness during stressful situations, citing her leadership at FleishmanHillard’s DC office during the attacks on 9/11.

"Martha is a study in authentic leadership. What you see is what you get with Martha," said Bill Walsh, AARP VP, content strategy and communication.

