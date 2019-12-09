WATCH: 2019 PRWeek US Hall of Fame Honoree Aedhmar Hynes

Aedhmar Hynes is a highly respected global CEO and leader in the technology and marketing communications industries, having spent almost 30 years at Text100, a digital communications agency with 22 offices and more than 600 consultants across Europe, North America and Asia.

In her current role as chair of Page she is working to harness the power of the world’s best communications executives to transform business, playing an active part in the recent release of a comprehensive survey about the future of the CCO function.

"Aedhmar is an instinctive leader who imagines a better future and then uses data and discipline to bring that future to life," said Page president, Roger Bolton.

A mother of four, her children look to her for everything from fashion and business acumen. "I am constantly getting really great advice from her," said her eldest daughter, Hannah.

Hynes is also a passionate advocate for gender equality in the workplace.

Read Aedhmar's Hall of Fame profile here »