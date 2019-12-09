US clothing brand UNTUCKit chooses agency for UK launch

UNTUCKit is a direct-to-consumer casual men's apparel brand that specialises in shirts designed to be worn untucked.

It has more than 80 stores in the US and Canada, generates more than $200m in sales and is admired by stars such as Leonard Di Caprio, Matthew McConaughey and Jimmy Buffett.

Common Industry helped launch UNTUCKit's stores at Covent Garden and Westfield London recently.

The UK activity, on the theme of 'male confidence and style', was fronted by England Rugby World Cup-winning captain Martin Johnson. It generated more than 50 pieces of coverage and a 1,000 per cent spike in organic search for the brand.

Common Industry will cover all further aspects of UNTUCKit's UK communication strategy and execution, including press office, talent management and influencers.

"We were very impressed with Common Industry's strategic approach and the manner they've handled the launch from start to finish," said Johan Quintus, head of international at UNTUCKit.

Common Industry founder and chief executive Liam Fay-Fright added: "We've thoroughly enjoyed working with UNTUCKit and taking on the challenge to launch an established US brand into an unfamiliar territory.

"We're proud to have helped it join the conversation about mental health in men and we look forward to working with the UNTUCKit team to keep the brand on the news agenda."