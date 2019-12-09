JustPark appoints Ready10 to drive general election voter car-parking campaign

Ready10 has been appointed by JustPark to run the campaign, which aims to prevent a 'chill in voter turnout' this Thursday. The agency has worked on the campaign from coming up with the concept to execution.

The first general election to take place in December since 1923, Thursday's vote is predicted to be a chilly affair with cold temperatures and heavy rain predicted for some parts of the UK.

A study of 2,000 voters for the campaign found that three in five (62 per cent) expect the winter weather to decrease the number of voters heading to the polls – in particular, elderly voters – while 20 per cent more people are planning to travel by car to place their vote.

JustPark, which has 3.5 million customers and 45,000 parking spaces registered across the UK, will allow registered voters 30 minutes of free parking at its parking spots near polling stations.

The campaign was launched in London by former Home Secretary Alan Johnson, who said: "I am pleased to be part of a campaign that aims to get more people voting on 12 December. This will be the first December election for 96 years, and for the elderly and infirm in particular, there will be real worries about the cold and dark conditions."

Ready10 founder David Fraser added: "We are proud to be delivering a campaign that we hope is fun and creative but also has a purpose – to help increase voter engagement and turnout, particularly among people who may have difficulties in reaching polling stations on a cold 12 December."

To access free parking, voters are encouraged to visit the JustPark website.