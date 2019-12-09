Watch: Coca-Cola urges Brits to 'focus on what we love' in Christmas spot

Soft drinks giant Coca-Cola has released a new Christmas campaign that calls for people to not focus on what divides us.

The spot shows Santa Claus riding his sleigh from the North Pole to Great Britain to drop presents into houses.

It begins by saying that much can be said about this man (Santa Claus): "He’s a stranger, trying to sneak across our land" and he’s "carrying many packages" after "learning information about us" with "the intention to sneak into our home while we sleep".

The advert urges people to respond by welcoming him, because "if we focus on what divides us, we may forget about what we love about each other".

The global campaign first aired in the UK last night (8 December). Although not specifically designed for this market, the message comes at a time the country is heavily divided and will head to the polls on Thursday for the General Election.