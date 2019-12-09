BrewDog to hand out free beer to voters on election day

Vote Punk first appeared in the 2017 general election, with thousands of pints of the brewer’s flagship Punk IPA handed out to people who had cast their ballot on the day.

The offer is open to voters of all persuasions, who can claim a beer at their UK BrewDog bar of choice by showing a selfie taken outside a polling station on 12 December. It also applies to postal voters who can produce a postal confirmation.

Participants can choose between BrewDog's Punk IPA, two alcohol-free drops – IPA Punk AF and hoppy ale Nanny State – or Vagabond, the brewer's gluten-free American Pale Ale.

"We want to reward anyone voting in the General Election with a Punk IPA on us. Whatever your views, whatever your status, every vote was created equal," Brewdog 'captain' and founder James Watt said.

"We're not affiliated with any political party, we don't care who you vote for, but we would like to buy you a beer. Whatever is next for our country, drinking great craft beer might just get us through it."

Since its inception, Vote Punk has gone global, running during elections in Germany and Japan.